Trade-Wings consolidated net profit declines 57.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 62.35 crore

Net profit of Trade-Wings declined 57.57% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 62.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.61% to Rs 3.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 242.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 213.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales62.3558.68 6 242.42213.62 13 OPM %2.605.81 -1.391.82 - PBDT2.303.28 -30 5.074.34 17 PBT1.892.99 -37 3.572.95 21 NP1.433.37 -58 3.113.33 -7

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

