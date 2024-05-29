Accedere reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.92% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net Loss of Accedere reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.92% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.32% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.790.522.561.53-11.39-7.69-0.39-1.310.060.010.130.090-0.07-0.07-0.10-0.07-0.05-0.07-0.03

