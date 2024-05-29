Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Engineers India consolidated net profit declines 39.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales decline 8.52% to Rs 805.14 crore

Net profit of Engineers India declined 39.26% to Rs 115.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.52% to Rs 805.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 880.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.59% to Rs 445.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 346.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.48% to Rs 3280.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3330.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales805.14880.10 -9 3280.863330.14 -1 OPM %9.6218.96 -9.059.26 - PBDT127.79211.37 -40 513.18471.21 9 PBT117.07204.28 -43 478.18445.51 7 NP115.52190.18 -39 445.26346.27 29

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

