Engineers India consolidated net profit declines 39.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.52% to Rs 805.14 croreNet profit of Engineers India declined 39.26% to Rs 115.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.52% to Rs 805.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 880.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.59% to Rs 445.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 346.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.48% to Rs 3280.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3330.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News