Engineers India consolidated net profit declines 39.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.52% to Rs 805.14 crore

Net profit of Engineers India declined 39.26% to Rs 115.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.52% to Rs 805.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 880.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.59% to Rs 445.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 346.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.48% to Rs 3280.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3330.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

805.14880.103280.863330.149.6218.969.059.26127.79211.37513.18471.21117.07204.28478.18445.51115.52190.18445.26346.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News