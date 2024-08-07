TRAI holds meeting with Access Service Providers and Telemarketers

In the context of consumer complaints about unsolicited commercial calls, TRAI held a meeting with Access Service Providers and their Delivery Telemarketers to deliberate the action on spammers. The regulator sought proactive action from all the stakeholders specially Access Service providers and their Delivery Telemarketers to take immediate action including implementing technical solutions for traceability and to prevent bulk calling by their enterprise customers using 10-digit numbers through PRI/SIP.

