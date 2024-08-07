Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TRAI holds meeting with Access Service Providers and Telemarketers

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
In the context of consumer complaints about unsolicited commercial calls, TRAI held a meeting with Access Service Providers and their Delivery Telemarketers to deliberate the action on spammers. The regulator sought proactive action from all the stakeholders specially Access Service providers and their Delivery Telemarketers to take immediate action including implementing technical solutions for traceability and to prevent bulk calling by their enterprise customers using 10-digit numbers through PRI/SIP.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

