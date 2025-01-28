Transformers and Rectifiers bags supply contracts worth Rs 362 crore

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) said that it has bagged supply orders worth Rs 362 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and six other entities.

The other entities that awarded contracts to the company are Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, KEC International, Avaada Electro, Adani Energy Solution, Torrent Power and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam.

The contracts are for supplying EHV power transformers. The delivery of transformers by next financial year.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) produces transformers for both domestic and international markets.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 252.92% to Rs 55.48 crore on 51.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 559.36 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip was locked in 5% lower circuit at Rs 854.40 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News