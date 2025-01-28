Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 253.73 points or 0.61% at 41555.03 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Infosys Ltd (up 2.07%), Mphasis Ltd (up 2.03%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 0.79%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 0.72%),Affle India Ltd (up 0.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 0.5%), Onward Technologies Ltd (up 0.45%), Tata Technologies Ltd (up 0.12%), and Birlasoft Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 9.72%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 6.92%), and Rashi Peripherals Ltd (down 5.08%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1197.44 or 2.48% at 47148.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 166.23 points or 1.16% at 14191.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.55 points or 0.26% at 22887.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 327.57 points or 0.43% at 75693.74.

On BSE,919 shares were trading in green, 2119 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

