ACME Solar Holdings signs PPA with NHPC

For FDRE project of 680 MW capacity

ACME Solar Holdings announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NHPC for a Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project of 680 MW capacity.

ACME Solar was awarded the project under the FDRE tender of 1400 MW issued by NHPC. The project will be developed across multiple locations, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan. This innovative project combines advanced technology with hybrid renewable energy solutions to enhance e6iciency and sustainability. The PPA with NHPC reinforces ACME Solar's commitment to India's clean energy goals by integrating solar, wind, and battery storage, setting a new benchmark for hybrid energy systems and contributing to a greener future.

With a minimum annual (CUF) guarantee of 40% and a requirement to meet 90% of the promised value during peak hours, the project will contribute significantly to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

