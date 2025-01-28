Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Financial Services index increasing 76.82 points or 0.72% at 10731.12 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 3.59%), AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 3.01%),IDFC First Bank Ltd (up 2.92%),Bank of India (up 2.88%),Union Bank of India (up 2.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SMC Global Securities Ltd (up 2.39%), Centrum Capital Ltd (up 2.07%), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (up 2.04%), RBL Bank Ltd (up 1.97%), and ICICI Bank Ltd (up 1.87%).

On the other hand, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd (down 10.7%), IIFL Finance Ltd (down 7.34%), and 360 ONE WAM Ltd (down 7.31%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1197.44 or 2.48% at 47148.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 166.23 points or 1.16% at 14191.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.55 points or 0.26% at 22887.7.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 327.57 points or 0.43% at 75693.74.

On BSE,919 shares were trading in green, 2119 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News