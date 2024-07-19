Sales rise 106.98% to Rs 322.00 crore

Net profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India reported to Rs 20.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 106.98% to Rs 322.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 155.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.322.00155.5713.102.8134.56-9.0627.78-15.2320.09-12.61

