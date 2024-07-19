Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Krishna Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 88.89% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net loss of Krishna Ventures reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 88.89% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.72 -89 OPM %-325.0011.11 -PBDT-0.220.08 PL PBT-0.260.04 PL NP-0.250.07 PL

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

