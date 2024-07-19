Wipro consolidated net profit rises 4.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.80% to Rs 21963.80 croreNet profit of Wipro rose 4.64% to Rs 3003.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2870.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.80% to Rs 21963.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22831.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21963.8022831.00 -4 OPM %19.8018.41 -PBDT4750.504535.50 5 PBT4021.603797.50 6 NP3003.202870.10 5
