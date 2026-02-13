Transrail Lighting gains on bagging Rs 2,350-cr orders

Transrail Lighting added 1.75% to Rs 555.75 after the company said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 2,350 crore.

The orders are primarily in the domestic T&D segment, along with a Civil order and select wins in Poles & Lighting.

With these additions, the companys cumulative order inflows for FY26 have crossed Rs 7,980 crore, reflecting strong momentum across its core business segments. Transrail Lighting also holds an L1 position of over Rs 800 crore and maintains a healthy bidding pipeline across domestic and international markets, bolstering its growth outlook.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO stated, The Rs 2,350 crore order wins in the domestic T&D segment, which includes mainly construction of 765 kV Transmission Lines, along with contributions from Civil and Poles & Lighting underscore the strong demand potential and our competitive positioning in the market. These orders take our FY26 inflows beyond Rs 7,980 crore. With L1 position exceeding Rs 800 crore and a strong bidding pipeline, we are well positioned to sustain the growth momentum while maintaining execution discipline and delivering strong margins.