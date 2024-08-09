Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transwarranty Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Transwarranty Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 49.44% to Rs 4.02 crore

Net Loss of Transwarranty Finance reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.44% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.022.69 49 OPM %14.68-2.60 -PBDT-0.30-0.95 68 PBT-0.39-1.07 64 NP-0.39-1.07 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament session highlights: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

Need enabling framework to help cos issue ESG bonds locally: RBI official

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG examination

Committed to conducting elections in J&K at earliest: CEC Rajiv Kumar

India Cements posts consolidated net profit of Rs 58.5 crore in Q1

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story