Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit rises 92.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 44.85% to Rs 1933.06 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 92.95% to Rs 55.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 44.85% to Rs 1933.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1334.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1933.061334.54 45 OPM %19.6817.61 -PBDT263.17190.04 38 PBT79.6354.32 47 NP55.8028.92 93

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

