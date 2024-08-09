CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit declines 44.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.19% to Rs 18.23 croreNet profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports declined 44.62% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.19% to Rs 18.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.2320.76 -12 OPM %14.1021.97 -PBDT2.754.70 -41 PBT2.344.23 -45 NP1.753.16 -45
