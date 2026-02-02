Associate Sponsors

Transworld Shipping Lines completes acquisition of Transworld Integrated Logistek & Transworld Logistics

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 8:50 PM IST
Transworld Shipping Lines (formerly known as Shreyas Shipping & Logistics) announced the successful acquisition of 100% equity stake in Transworld Integrated Logistek (TILPL) and Transworld Logistics (TLPL). With this landmark transaction, TILPL & TLPL become wholly owned subsidiaries of Transworld Shipping Lines, further strengthening the Company's position as a comprehensive logistics solutions provider.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

