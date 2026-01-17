Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.72% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net Loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 53.72% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.871.88-34.4812.23-0.880.26-1.040.09-0.99-0.76

