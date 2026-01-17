Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 64.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 64.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 6.74% to Rs 160.11 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 64.50% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.74% to Rs 160.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 171.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales160.11171.69 -7 OPM %23.6236.53 -PBDT35.4355.23 -36 PBT25.3047.53 -47 NP12.7335.86 -65

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

