Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 64.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.74% to Rs 160.11 croreNet profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 64.50% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.74% to Rs 160.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 171.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales160.11171.69 -7 OPM %23.6236.53 -PBDT35.4355.23 -36 PBT25.3047.53 -47 NP12.7335.86 -65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content