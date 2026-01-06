Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trent Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Trent Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Kaynes Technology India Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd and V-Mart Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 January 2026.

Trent Ltd lost 9.20% to Rs 4022 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56516 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd tumbled 5.69% to Rs 3771.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

CSB Bank Ltd crashed 5.60% to Rs 529.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71599 shares in the past one month.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd corrected 5.39% to Rs 610.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6390 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3201 shares in the past one month.

V-Mart Retail Ltd fell 4.81% to Rs 699.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11924 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

