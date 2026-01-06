Allcargo Terminals' CFS volumes jump 18% YoY in December

Allcargo Terminals company reported a strong rise in its Container Freight Station (CFS) volumes for December 2025.

The company handled 61.2 thousand TEUs during the month, marking an 18% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared with December 2024 and a 10.66% rise from November 2025.

Allcargo Terminals, demerged from Allcargo Logistics in August 2023, operates as an independent listed entity. It runs one of Indias largest Container Freight Stations (CFS) and Inland Container Depots (ICD) networks across major ports like Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Chennai, and Kolkata. The company leverages its digital platform, myCFS, to offer seamless, contactless logistics services and aims to expand into multimodal logistics parks and terminal ventures.