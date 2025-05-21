Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trident spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 135% YoY to Rs 133 cr

Trident spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 135% YoY to Rs 133 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Trident soared 13.89% to Rs 33.53 after its consolidated net profit surged 135.40% to Rs 133.26 crore on 10.82% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,864.34 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 171.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter, up 119.71% on YoY basis.

The firms revenue from yarn business stood at Rs 908.28 crore (up 0.69% YoY) and revenue from towel business was at Rs 752.86 crore (up 30.84%).

Further, revenue from bedsheets segment was at Rs 315.14 crore (up 4.04% YoY) and revenue from paper and chemicals business stood at Rs 268.39 crore (down 4.35% YoY) during the period under review.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit soared 105.39% to Rs 131.84 crore on 10.74% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,859.45 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 5.82% to Rs 369.88 crore on 2.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,987.08 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The companys board has declared a 1st interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per fully paid-up equity share for the financial year 2025-26.

Also Read

DLF-GIC joint venture DCCDL reports 11% rise in office rent to ₹3,874 cr

Sensex rises 410 pts, Nifty tops 24,800; analysts foresee 'sell on rallies'

Violation of human rights: NHRC takes cognizance of Ashoka professor arrest

Indian Rupee ends flat at 85.64/$ as high oil prices offset weak dollar

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 to be released today at orissaresults.nic.in

Trident is one of the largest towel manufacturers in the world, one of the world's largest agrobased paper manufacturers and one of the largest yarn producers in India. Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks snap 3-day losses; realty shares climb

CSB Bank receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

Ministry of Earth Sciences underscores critical role of India's vast marine resources

Torrent Pharma gains as Q4 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 498 cr; recommends final dividend of Rs 6/sh

J. Kumar Infra gains after Q4 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 114 cr

First Published: May 21 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story