Trident spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 135% YoY to Rs 133 cr

Trident soared 13.89% to Rs 33.53 after its consolidated net profit surged 135.40% to Rs 133.26 crore on 10.82% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,864.34 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 171.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter, up 119.71% on YoY basis.

The firms revenue from yarn business stood at Rs 908.28 crore (up 0.69% YoY) and revenue from towel business was at Rs 752.86 crore (up 30.84%).

Further, revenue from bedsheets segment was at Rs 315.14 crore (up 4.04% YoY) and revenue from paper and chemicals business stood at Rs 268.39 crore (down 4.35% YoY) during the period under review.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit soared 105.39% to Rs 131.84 crore on 10.74% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,859.45 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 5.82% to Rs 369.88 crore on 2.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,987.08 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The companys board has declared a 1st interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per fully paid-up equity share for the financial year 2025-26.

Also Read

Trident is one of the largest towel manufacturers in the world, one of the world's largest agrobased paper manufacturers and one of the largest yarn producers in India. Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News