Torrent Pharma gains as Q4 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 498 cr; recommends final dividend of Rs 6/sh

Torrent Pharmaceuticals added 1.53% to Rs 3,292.95 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 10.91% to Rs 498 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 449 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total revenue from operations grew 7.79% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,959 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 665 crore in March 2025 quarter, up 5.38% from Rs 631 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 964 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 9.17% as against Rs 883 crore reported in Q4 FY24. The operating EBITDA margin improved to 32.6% in Q4 FY25, up from 32.2% in the previous year.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported India revenues of Rs 1,545 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a 12% year-on-year growth, driven by strong performance in focus therapies. According to AIOCD secondary market data, the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) grew 8% during the quarter. Torrent's chronic segment outpaced the market, posting a 14% growth compared to IPMs 9% rise in the same category. On a MAT (Moving Annual Total) basis, Torrent continued to outperform the industry across key therapy areas, supported by robust new product launches. The company currently has 21 brands ranked among the Top 500 in the IPM, with 14 brands clocking over Rs 100 crore in annual sales.

Brazil revenues for Torrent Pharma stood at Rs 351 crore, marking a decline of 6%, primarily impacted by the steep depreciation of the Brazilian Real (BRL). However, constant currency revenues were $ 234 million, reflecting a 5% increase. The company also faced a challenge due to a lower-than-expected annual price increase on April 1st, which led wholesalers to reduce their inventory more than usual. According to IQVIA data, Torrent grew at 13%, outperforming the market's growth of 7%. Additionally, Torrent currently has sixty-three products under review by ANVISA.

The company reported revenues of Rs 286 crore from its Germany operations in Q4 FY25, registering a 2% year-on-year growth. In constant currency terms, revenues stood at 31 million, up 1% YoY. The company attributed the modest growth to continued success in securing new tender wins, supported by ongoing cost improvement initiatives.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported a 15% year-on-year rise in US business revenue at Rs 302 crore for Q4 FY25. In constant currency terms, revenue stood at $35 million, marking a 10% increase compared to the same period last year.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit rallied 15.39% to Rs 1,911 crore on 7.34% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 11,516 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported strong performance in its India business for FY25, with revenues rising 13% year-on-year to Rs 6,393 crore.

In Brazil, revenue declined 2% to Rs 1,100 crore; however, in constant currency terms, it grew 9% to R$734 million.

The Germany business posted a 6% increase in revenue to Rs 1,139 crore, with constant currency growth of 5% at 126 million. Meanwhile, the US business recorded a 2% rise in revenue to Rs 1,100 crore. In constant currency, US revenue stood at $130 million, with flat growth of 1% after adjusting for one-off income in FY24.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Rs 5 each. Earlier an interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share was paid during the last quarter, it added.

Further, the board has approved the appointment of Aman Mehta as Managing Director, effective 1st August 2025.

Lastly, the company said its board has recommended that members seek enabling approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares, including via convertible bonds/debentures, through qualified institutional placement (QIP) or any other modes at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is one of the leading Indian Pharmaceutical Company engaged in research, development, manufacturing and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations. It is the flagship company of Torrent Group which also has presence in power and city gas distribution businesses.

