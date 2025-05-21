J. Kumar Infra gains after Q4 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 114 cr

J. Kumar Infraprojects advanced 2.14% to Rs 714.55 after the company reported 14.50% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 114.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 99.68 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 14.58% YoY to Rs 1,632.74 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 157.35 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 17.46% from Rs 133.96 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA for Q4 FY25 grew by 16% to Rs 235 crore, compared to Rs 203 crore in Q4 FY24. The EBITDA margin for Q4 FY25 stood at 14.4%, compared to 14.3% in Q4 FY24.

The total order book as of 31 March 2025 stood at Rs 22,238 crore. The order book, inter alia, includes metro projects (elevated and underground), contributing approximately 16%; elevated corridors/flyovers, contributing approximately 50%; road and road tunnel projects, contributing approximately 18%; and other projects, contributing approximately 16%.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.82% to Rs 390.45 crore on 16.68% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,693.49 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Kamal J. Gupta, managing director, commented, "Our continued focus on operational excellence has resulted in another year of strong performance, highlighted by a record-high order backlog and strengthened project execution capabilities. Our proficiency in managing and delivering complex, large-scale projects is a key driver of growth and positions us well for sustained success in a competitive market.

Our strategic commitment to expanding and diversifying our project portfolio positions us to seize emerging opportunities, support long-term sustainable growth, and enhance value for our shareholders.

Also Read

The companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

J. Kumar Infraprojects undertakes construction of metro infrastructure, elevated corridors/flyovers, roads & road tunnels, civil & others, water infrastructure, etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News