TT Group and AFCOM Cargo strengthen partnership for expansion of air freight services

TT Group and AFCOM Cargo have announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership, originally established in 2022, now extending across multiple domestic and international destinations. With TT Group appointed as the Global General Sales Agent (GSA) and AFCOM Cargo expanding its freighter fleet, this collaboration marks a major milestone in the dynamic air freight sector.

This partnership aligns with AFCOM Cargo's vision of global expansion and enhanced service offerings by leveraging TT Group's expertise in air cargo sales, marketing, and network development. Under this agreement, TT Group will oversee global sales and marketing, while AFCOM Cargo will manage operational activities, ensuring seamless cargo movement across key trade lanes.

As part of its market expansion strategy, AFCOM Cargo is set to launch its new route MAA-CMB-MLE-MAA (Chennai-Colombo-Male-Chennai) on February 16, 2025. This service will operate on Thursdays (Day 4) and Sundays (Day 7) from Chennai, complementing its existing and upcoming routes, including MAA-BKKMAA (Chennai-Bangkok-Chennai) and MAA-SIN-MAA (Chennai-Singapore-Chennai).

Additionally, AFCOM Cargo is poised to inaugurate its first domestic freighter route, MAA-BOM-DEL-MAA (Chennai-Mumbai-Delhi-Chennai), ensuring seamless cargo connectivity between India's eastern and western hubs and key Southeast Asian markets.

