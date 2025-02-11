Juniper Hotels Board approves acquisition of Jenipro Hotels

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
The Board of Directors of Juniper Hotels at its meeting held today, 11 February 2025, has approved the acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of Jenipro Hotels (Jenipro) from its existing shareholders (Sale Shares). The Company will enter into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Jenipro and its existing shareholders to give effect to the acquisition. Upon completion of the acquisition of the Sale Shares, Jenipro will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

