TTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 169.94% to Rs 4.40 crore

Net profit of TTL Enterprises rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 169.94% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.401.632.271.840.100.030.100.030.070.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News