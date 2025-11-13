India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 1.12 lakh equity shares under ESOP

India Shelter Finance Corporation has allotted 112,768 equity shares under ESOP on 13 November 2025. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 542,037,060 consisting of 108,407,412 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 542,600,900 consisting of 108,520,180 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News