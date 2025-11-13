Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 112.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 24.69 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills rose 112.50% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24.6924.287.615.680.880.670.290.110.170.08

