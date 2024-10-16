TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 19.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 1639.04 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 19.40% to Rs 160.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 134.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 1639.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1399.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1639.041399.1141.5842.13225.45187.10216.58179.96160.74134.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp