Nifty October futures trade at premium

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,032.60, a premium of 61.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,971.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 86.05 points or 0.34% to 24,971.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.63% to 13.09.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.