Dabur India has fixed 08 November 2024 as record date for he purpose of ascertaining the name of Members/Beneficial Owners entitled to receive the Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25, if declared by the Board of Directors at its meeting scheduled to be held on 30 October 2024.

