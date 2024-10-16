Tips Music standalone net profit rises 21.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.43% to Rs 80.61 crore

Net profit of Tips Music rose 21.46% to Rs 48.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.43% to Rs 80.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.80.6160.8773.7681.8564.9753.3564.4252.9048.1639.65

