TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 45.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.78% to Rs 11301.68 croreNet profit of TVS Motor Company rose 45.08% to Rs 560.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 386.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 11301.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9932.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11301.689932.82 14 OPM %14.3713.54 -PBDT1146.81912.90 26 PBT887.52675.77 31 NP560.49386.34 45
