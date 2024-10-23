TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 45.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.78% to Rs 11301.68 crore

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 45.08% to Rs 560.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 386.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 11301.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9932.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11301.689932.8214.3713.541146.81912.90887.52675.77560.49386.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp