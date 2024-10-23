Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 39.25% in the September 2024 quarter

SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 39.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 20266.10 crore

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 39.25% to Rs 529.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 380.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 20266.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20049.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20266.1020049.66 1 OPM %2.992.06 -PBDT601.44424.08 42 PBT601.44424.08 42 NP529.42380.19 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 0 | 2 Germany at half-time

Godrej Properties Q2 results: Profit zooms fivefold to Rs 334 crore

FIU imposes Rs 54 lakh fine on Union Bank of India for PMLA violations

UAE's sovereign wealth fund to invest $750 mn in debt of GMR Group

Health insurance for a newborn: Why it's needed, what does it provide

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story