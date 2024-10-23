SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 39.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 20266.10 crore

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 39.25% to Rs 529.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 380.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 20266.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20049.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20266.1020049.662.992.06601.44424.08601.44424.08529.42380.19

