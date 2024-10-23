Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 52.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.75% to Rs 8.75 croreNet profit of Zenotech Laboratories declined 52.30% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.75% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.7510.51 -17 OPM %27.5452.43 -PBDT2.755.70 -52 PBT1.003.89 -74 NP1.352.83 -52
