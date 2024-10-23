Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 52.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 52.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 16.75% to Rs 8.75 crore

Net profit of Zenotech Laboratories declined 52.30% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.75% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.7510.51 -17 OPM %27.5452.43 -PBDT2.755.70 -52 PBT1.003.89 -74 NP1.352.83 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 0 | 2 Germany at half-time

Godrej Properties Q2 results: Profit zooms fivefold to Rs 334 crore

FIU imposes Rs 54 lakh fine on Union Bank of India for PMLA violations

UAE's sovereign wealth fund to invest $750 mn in debt of GMR Group

Health insurance for a newborn: Why it's needed, what does it provide

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story