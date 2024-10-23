Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 52.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.75% to Rs 8.75 crore

Net profit of Zenotech Laboratories declined 52.30% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.75% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.7510.5127.5452.432.755.701.003.891.352.83

