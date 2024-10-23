Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit rises 119.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit rises 119.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 29.82% to Rs 128.00 crore

Net profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik rose 119.01% to Rs 12.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 29.82% to Rs 128.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 182.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales128.00182.39 -30 OPM %17.156.24 -PBDT21.5911.35 90 PBT16.287.48 118 NP12.335.63 119

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 0 | 2 Germany at half-time

Godrej Properties Q2 results: Profit zooms fivefold to Rs 334 crore

FIU imposes Rs 54 lakh fine on Union Bank of India for PMLA violations

UAE's sovereign wealth fund to invest $750 mn in debt of GMR Group

Health insurance for a newborn: Why it's needed, what does it provide

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story