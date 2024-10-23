Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 117.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 1019.52 croreNet profit of Heritage Foods rose 117.00% to Rs 48.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 1019.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 978.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1019.52978.55 4 OPM %7.974.64 -PBDT84.8245.71 86 PBT67.4730.68 120 NP48.6322.41 117
