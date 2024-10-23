Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 117.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 1019.52 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods rose 117.00% to Rs 48.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 1019.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 978.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1019.52978.557.974.6484.8245.7167.4730.6848.6322.41

