TVS Motor launches a new 2.2 kWh battery variant of TVS iQube in Sri Lanka

TVS Motor Company launched a new 2.2 kWh battery variant of the TVS iQube electric scooter in Sri Lanka. TVS iQube now offers three variants in six vibrant colours, matching varying customer requirements.

As a pioneer in sustainable mobility, TVSM remains steadfast in its dedication to the EV segment, delivering innovative, reliable, and exciting products. This commitment is further enhanced by a robust after-sales network, developed in partnership with TVS Lanka. The new 2.2 kWh battery variant of the TVS iQube is designed to make premium electric mobility more accessible and reduce the total cost of ownership for customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News