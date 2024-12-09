Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor launches a new 2.2 kWh battery variant of TVS iQube in Sri Lanka

TVS Motor launches a new 2.2 kWh battery variant of TVS iQube in Sri Lanka

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TVS Motor Company launched a new 2.2 kWh battery variant of the TVS iQube electric scooter in Sri Lanka. TVS iQube now offers three variants in six vibrant colours, matching varying customer requirements.

As a pioneer in sustainable mobility, TVSM remains steadfast in its dedication to the EV segment, delivering innovative, reliable, and exciting products. This commitment is further enhanced by a robust after-sales network, developed in partnership with TVS Lanka. The new 2.2 kWh battery variant of the TVS iQube is designed to make premium electric mobility more accessible and reduce the total cost of ownership for customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

China's consumer inflation hits five-month low in Nov as new risks arise

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs slightly to 81,750; Nifty at 24,700; FMCG drags over 1.5%

Jr Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2024: India smashes Bangladesh 13-1 in opener

BYD on track to beat 2024 sales goal of 4 mn vehicles, outsell Ford, Honda

Gurgaon: Penthouse in DLF Camellias sold for Rs 190 crore to Rishi Parti

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story