Sagility India consolidated net profit rises 235.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sagility India rose 235.64% to Rs 117.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.11% to Rs 1325.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1094.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1325.051094.1022.7321.40286.78214.85160.4243.38117.3434.96

