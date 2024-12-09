Jainex Aamcol standalone net profit declines 76.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 5.48 crore

Net profit of Jainex Aamcol declined 76.47% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.485.336.2011.440.250.500.090.330.080.34

