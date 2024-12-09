Jainex Aamcol standalone net profit declines 76.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 5.48 croreNet profit of Jainex Aamcol declined 76.47% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.485.33 3 OPM %6.2011.44 -PBDT0.250.50 -50 PBT0.090.33 -73 NP0.080.34 -76
