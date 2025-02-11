Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TVS Supply Chain slumps after reporting dismal Q3 numbers

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions slipped 3.91% to Rs 132.25 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 24.65 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 9.56 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

The decline in PAT was attributed to delays in the commissioning of a major project for a key customer in Europe, as well as lower volumes during a traditionally weaker quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 10.02% YoY to Rs 2,444.62 crore during the quarter.

Pre-tax loss of Rs 15.19 crore during the quarter, compared with pre-tax profit of Rs 0.60 posted in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA was at Rs 150.3 crore in Q3 FY25, down 13.4% as against Rs 173.6 crore posted in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 6.2% in Q3 FY25, compared with 7.8% posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from the Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) segment rose 2.38% to Rs 1,305.10 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 1,274.69 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from the network solutions (NS) segment jumped 20.37% YoY to Rs 1,148.84 crore during the quarter.

Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, Our year-on-year revenue growth reflects the resilience of our business. We continue to secure large deals and capitalize on significant market opportunities, leveraging our global capabilities and technology expertise.

With a robust order pipeline, bolstered by strong customer engagements, we remain bullish about our long-term growth outlook."

Raviprakash Bhagavathula, Global CFO, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, Our supply chain businesses in India and North America have delivered steady margins in Q3. In Europe, we expect the margins to normalize by Q1 FY26.

The Network Solutions segment saw a notable sequential improvement in margins by 140 bps. Additionally, efficient working capital management and cost rationalization initiatives have contributed to a positive cash flow in Q3.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions is an India-based multinational company that pioneered the development of the supply chain solutions market in India. The company's customers span across numerous industries such as automotive, industrial, consumer, tech and tech infrastructure, rail and utilities, and healthcare.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

