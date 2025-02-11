TVS Supply Chain Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.65 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.03% to Rs 2444.62 crore

Net loss of TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported to Rs 24.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 2444.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2221.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2444.622221.845.437.29120.33140.27-15.190.60-24.659.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News