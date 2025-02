Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 16.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.04% to Rs 96.33 crore

Net profit of Zim Laboratories declined 16.32% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 96.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 96.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.96.3396.2912.0111.9810.5810.955.707.014.004.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News