Jyot International Marketing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 62.11% to Rs 1.54 crore

Net profit of Jyot International Marketing reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 62.11% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.540.95 62 OPM %73.3873.68 -PBDT0.090.01 800 PBT0.090.01 800 NP0.080 0

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

