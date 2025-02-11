Jyot International Marketing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.11% to Rs 1.54 crore

Net profit of Jyot International Marketing reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 62.11% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.540.9573.3873.680.090.010.090.010.080

Powered by Capital Market - Live News