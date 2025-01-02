TVS Supply Chain Solutions update on scheme of amalgamation

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has received the Observation Letter with 'no adverse observations' from BSE in relation to the draft scheme of amalgamation of Mahogany Logistics Services (formerly known as DRSR Logistics Service) (transferor company), TVS SCS Global Freight Solutions (transferor company), White Date Systems (transferor company), SPC international (India) (transferor company), and FLEXOL Packaging (India) (transferor company) with and into TVS Supply Chain Solutions (transferee company) and their respective shareholders is presented under Sections 230 - 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules and regulations made thereunder (the scheme).

