INR extends downside amid firm dollar overseas

The Indian rupee extended losing streak and depreciated 9 paise to close at 85.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as strong dollar demand from importers and foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiments. The dollar gained against most currencies during 2024 and continued to remain on a strong footing this year. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rallied 1,436.30 points, or 1.83 percent, to 79,943.71. The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,188.65, up 445.75 points, or 1.88 percent, from its previous close amid the weekly F&O series expiry.

