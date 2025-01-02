Sensex rallies 1436 pts, Nifty ends above 24,150; Bajaj twins rally

Domestic equity indices surged on Thursday, driven by strong auto sales figures. The Nifty closed above the 24,150 mark, with auto, IT, and consumer durables sectors leading the rally.

Adding to the positive market sentiment, a foreign brokerage firm has issued a bullish outlook on Indian equities, advising investors to selectively start buying stocks. The firm believes the Indian market has reached its bottom and anticipates limited downside potential for the Nifty index.

With the recent elections concluded, the focus is now shifting back to economic growth. The Q3 quarter is considered crucial for market performance. The brokerage firm has set a year-end target of 26,500 for the Nifty in 2025.

The S&P BSE Sensex soared 1,436.30 points or 1.83% to 79,943.71. The Nifty 50 index jumped 445.75 points or 1.88% to 24,188.65.

Bajaj Finserv (up 7.86%), Bajaj Finance (up 6.50%) and Infosys (up 3.98%) boosted the indices.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.89% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.68%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,395 shares rose and 1,574 shares fell. A total of 117 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 5.30% to 13.74.

Economy:

In December 2024, the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 56.4, marking a 12-month low and indicating a slower improvement in operating conditions. The headline figure declined slightly from 56.5 in November but remained above the long-run average of 54.1, signaling a robust rate of growth.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 1.81% to 6.902 as compared with the previous close of 6.890.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.7200, compared with its close of 85.6450 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 February 2025 settlement added 0.58% to Rs 77,340.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.43% to 108.59.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 1.11% to 4.526.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2025 settlement added 91 cents, or 1.22% to $75.55 a barrel.

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones index futures were up 212 points, signaling a strong opening for U.S. stocks today.

Most European shares fell on Thursday after an initially positive start to trading in 2025.

Most Asian stocks ended lower on Thursday after Chinas manufacturing data showed a slowdown in the economy. Chinas Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers index for December fell to 50.5 as against 51.5 in November 2024.

Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.1% in the three months to December 31, advance government data showed on Thursday. The reading slowed sharply from the 3.2% seen in the prior quarter.

The US market was closed on Wednesday for New Year's Day.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Indo Farm Equipment received bids for 1,92,62,34,981 shares as against 84,70,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 02 January 2024. The issue was subscribed to 227.42 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 31 December 2024 and it will close on 02 January 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 204 and Rs 215 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 69 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Stocks in Spotlight:

The Nifty Auto index jumped 3.79% to 24,016.20. The index is up 5.48% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Eicher Motors surged 8.65% after the company reported 25% jump in total motorcycle sales to 79,466 units in December 2024 from 63,387 units sold in December 2023.

Force Motors surged 8.69% after the company received an order for supply of 2,429 units of BSVI diesel ambulance to Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Uttar Pradesh.

Maruti Suzuki India jumped 5.49% after the car manufacturers total production jumped 30.26% to 157,654 units in December 2024 as against 121,028 units recorded in December 2023.

Tata Motors advanced 2.10% after the companys total sales stood at 2,35,599 units in December 2024, registering growth of 0.26% as compared with 2,34,981 units in December 2023.

TVS Motor Company rallied 3.90% after the companys total sales jumped 7% to 321,687 units in December 2024 as against 301,898 units in December 2023.

Ashok Leyland gained 5.88% after the company reported 4.97% increased in total vehicle sales to 16,957 units in December 2024, compared to 16,154 units sold in December 2023.

Bajaj Finance shares surged 6.5% to Rs 7387.70 today, driven by a bullish report from a foreign brokerage. The brokerage reiterated its "Buy" rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 8,150.

Reliance Power rallied 3.60% after the companys subsidiary, Sasan Power has repaid payment of $150 million to IIFCL, UK.

NMDC advanced 2.53% after the company has reported a 5.1% increase in iron ore production in December 2024, reaching 4.71 million tonnes (MT) compared to the production volume of 4.48 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

Jai Corp was locked in 20% upper circuit after the company's subsidiary, Urban Infrastructure Holding (UIHPL), is seeking capital reduction following the sale of a 74% stake in Navi Mumbai IIA to Reliance Industries.

NTPC added 1.32% after the company recorded a power generation of 326 million units in Q3 FY25, a growth of 3.82% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) advanced 2.68% after its domestic deposits increased 14.4% to Rs 14,75,482 crore as on December 2024 compared with Rs 12,89,270 crore posted in December 2023.

UGRO Capital gained 1.04% after the company informed that its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription upto Rs 50 crore (green shoe option).

Gujarat Toolroom hit an upper limit of 5% after the company announced plans to consider a 5:1 bonus share issue in its upcoming board meeting on 6th Jan.

Sunita Tools rose 2% after the companys subsidiary, Tripathi Aerotech & Weapons Systems has received a major Letter of Intent (LOI) for the supply of empty artillery shells to a major defence product supplier.

Kaka Industries jumped 4.63% after the company successfully commissioned its advanced manufacturing facility in Village Lasundra, Gujarat.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores advanced 2.02% after the company announced the receipt of approval for enhancement of Permissible Annual Production (PAP) limit of iron ore.

Goa Carbon surged 5.65% after the company informed that the operations at its Bilaspur Unit located in Sirgitti Industrial Area, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), has resumed.

Sahaj Solar hit an upper circuit of 5% after the firm received an order worth Rs 36.42 crore from the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) under the PM-KUSUM Scheme.

CSB Bank advanced 2.76% after the bank's total deposits jumped 22.16% to Rs 33,406 crore as on 31 December 2024 from Rs 27,345 crore as on 31 December 2023.

RailTel Corporation of India rallied 4.24% after the company said that it has received the work order from Bharat Coking Coal for works amounting to Rs 78.43 crore.

