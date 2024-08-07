Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions wins contract from JCB

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
For in-plant warehousing and logistic operations at JCB's Vadodra plant

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has secured a new business contract from JCB in India for managing their in-plant warehousing and logistics operations at their facility in Vadodara, Gujarat for three years. JCB has been TVS SCS' one of the first few clients for more than two decades, with TVS SCS offering aftermarket warehouse services in Bhaproda, Haryana for Parts distribution.

TVS SCS's In-plant logistics services for JCB's Vadodara plant will comprise end-to-end warehouse management, from unloading and put-away of parts to picking and lineside feeding. The company will deploy Material Handling Equipment (MHEs) and employ close to 110 personnel for this contract. JCB's Vadodra plant manufactures fabrications and components for JCB's plants Globally.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

