Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has allotted 77,798 equity shares under ESOP on 07 August 2024. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased from Rs. 1,28,67,78,566 divided into 64,33,89,283 number of equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 1,28,69,34,162 divided into 64,34,67,081 number of equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News