Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Acitretin Capsules

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Acitretin Capsules USP, 10 mg, 17.5 mg, and 25 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Soriatane Capsules, 10 mg, 17.5 mg, and 25 mg, of Stiefel Laboratories, Inc. (Stiefel).

Acitretin capsules are indicated for the treatment of severe psoriasis in adults. Refer label for a detailed indication. Acitretin Capsules USP, 10 mg, 17.5 mg, and 25 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 21 million for twelve months ending June 2024 according to IQVIA.

